Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.84. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $214.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

