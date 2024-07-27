Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $386.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.74. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

