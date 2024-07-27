Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $662.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.