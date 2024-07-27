Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.88). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.

Shore Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.