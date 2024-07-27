Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 63.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 484,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

