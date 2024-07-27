Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Grows By 254.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
Shares of BNRG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 131,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
About Brenmiller Energy
