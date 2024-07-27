Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Grows By 254.0%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNRG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 131,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

