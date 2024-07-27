Short Interest in CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Declines By 66.7%

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CAR Group stock remained flat at $45.31 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. CAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

