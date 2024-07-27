Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 38.5%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.0 days.

Centamin Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

