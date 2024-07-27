Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Expands By 438.5%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.