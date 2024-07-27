Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Expands By 438.5%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
About CLPS Incorporation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CLPS Incorporation
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.