Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Declines By 41.8%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,500 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 1,273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,468.3 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.98 during trading on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
