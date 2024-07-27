Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Increases By 115.4%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the June 30th total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $6,013,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,242. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

