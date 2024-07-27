Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 61.1%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

