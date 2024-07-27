Short Interest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Rises By 119.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DEC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.29. 233,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.