Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Drops By 82.7%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

