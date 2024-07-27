Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Declines By 92.6%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Gestamp Automoción Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of GMPUF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.