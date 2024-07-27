Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Declines By 92.6%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Gestamp Automoción Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of GMPUF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
