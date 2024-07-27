Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Increases By 57.9%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GBBK opened at $11.03 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

