Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Rises By 90.6%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HSCS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 295,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,285. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

