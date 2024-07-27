Short Interest in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Increases By 169.8%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HOUR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Hour Loop has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

