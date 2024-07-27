Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Increases By 106.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 216,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. IMAC has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.