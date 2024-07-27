Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Expands By 361.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.96.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

