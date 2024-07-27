Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Expands By 361.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.96.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
