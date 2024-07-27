Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Grows By 171.4%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the June 30th total of 296,700 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 658,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Koss has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

