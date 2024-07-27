Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declines By 42.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.1343 dividend. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.