Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Drops By 93.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Saipem Price Performance

SAPMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

