Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rises By 67.3%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SMGZY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

