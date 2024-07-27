Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Declines By 71.4%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

Société BIC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.5428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

