Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Grows By 82.3%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

South32 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 300,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Get South32 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.