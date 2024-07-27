Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 45.8%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

T&D Trading Down 0.8 %

T&D stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. T&D has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.