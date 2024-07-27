Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 296.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

TLSNY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 18,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

