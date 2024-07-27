Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Increases By 88.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at Telos

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 46,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Telos by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 334,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLS

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.