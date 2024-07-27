Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 551.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, an increase of 551.0% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VivoPower International Price Performance

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 218,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VivoPower International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.