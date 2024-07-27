Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 551.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, an increase of 551.0% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VivoPower International Price Performance
Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 218,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
VivoPower International Company Profile
