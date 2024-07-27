Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Increases By 145.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
TORVF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.