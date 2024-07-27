Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Increases By 145.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

TORVF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

