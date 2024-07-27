Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Expands By 67.2%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 480,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoomcar Stock Up 3.6 %

ZCAR stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

