Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $305.53 million and $4.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00560368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00105264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00240957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00067330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

