Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 5.3 %
Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About Silver Tiger Metals
