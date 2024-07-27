Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

