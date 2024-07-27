Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on August 21st

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
Shares of SINGF opened at $5.32 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.
About Singapore Airlines
