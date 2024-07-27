Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on August 21st

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SINGF opened at $5.32 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

