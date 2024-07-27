Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.
In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
