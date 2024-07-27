Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.