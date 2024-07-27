Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

