Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.875-$8.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.180 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 4,597,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.