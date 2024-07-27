Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Short Interest Update

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 268,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Skillsoft Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:SKIL traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,450. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.1% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

