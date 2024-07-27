Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,368 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.22% of Smartsheet worth $64,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 85,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Smartsheet Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,224. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

