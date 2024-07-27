SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,948 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 19,308 call options.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $248.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

