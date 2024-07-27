Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 629,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 151,314 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.