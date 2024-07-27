Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Sovryn has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $114,127.73 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,035,574.7870305 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.58233409 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $55,277.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

