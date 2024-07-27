SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpartanNash Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,424. The stock has a market cap of $704.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.