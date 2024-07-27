SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $64.01. 5,726,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,530. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.