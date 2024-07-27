SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 296,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 513% from the previous session’s volume of 48,301 shares.The stock last traded at $244.84 and had previously closed at $242.91.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

