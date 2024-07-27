Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 57.4% in July

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.