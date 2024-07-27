Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 57.4% in July

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
