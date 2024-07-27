Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

