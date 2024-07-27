Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.37% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,553. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

