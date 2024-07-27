SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

